SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The whole family can drop a line during the Arkansas Game and Fish free fishing weekend.

If you’re wanting to participate in the Natural State’s free fishing tradition this weekend, but need to brush up on your casting abilities, there’s a free class for the whole family to gain experience before hitting the water. Steve Dunlap with AGFC said working on your casting will improve your fishing experience and keep you from getting frustrated.

Plus, Shea Gregory said it will keep you safe.

“There’s always going to be a hook at the end of your line, so making sure that you know what’s behind you and what’s in front of you is important,” said Gregory.

Gregory suggests beginner anglers use natural bait such as minnows, worms and crickets.

You can reel in your skills by attending Friday’s 2 p.m. and 6 p.m. casting classes or Saturday’s class at 2 p.m. in the AGFC J.B. and Johnelle Hunt Family Ozark Highlands Nature Center in Springdale. The classes are free and there’s no registration required.

“It’s a perfect opportunity to get some practice actually holding the pole and seeing how you can work with different types of rods and reels,” said Gregory.

Even without having to pay license fees this weekend, you still have to adhere to the fishing regulations based on which body of water you choose to fish.

“We only allow you to keep so many fish out of a lake, and that just protects the resource so that everybody has an opportunity to catch fish,” said Dunlap.

The free fishing weekend ends Sunday, June 9 at midnight.