WINSLOW, Ark. – It seems everyone wants to feel like the king or queen of their own space.

If you’re looking for a getaway or a new place to call home away from it all, you can find it on 6.9 secluded acres in the Ozarks, as a survivalist’s tower has been modified into a modern-day castle.

The original three-story tower and bunker is approximately 2,300 square-feet and was built with concrete blocks. The Tudor-style additions are constructed from hardy board. All told, the home currently has more than 3,700 square-feet of living space, with four bedrooms and three bathrooms.

The property has walking and driving bridges over a creek, the latter of which can be closed off to the main access road.

In addition to the creek, there is a nearby waterfall that is active at least half the year. One can find tranquility in the gazebo, around the fire pit, or sitting on a bench tucked in the woods, watching deer, foxes, and the occasional bear drink from the creek.

The castle is on both the seller’s and rental markets.

Heart Stone Castle – 15459 Whitehouse Road #43, Winslow, Arkansas. (Photos: Colby Clark, Sky High 360)

See the full listing here.

Additional Information

Realtor: Jessie Kersh Hunt, Hunt Homes NWA; brokered by Collier & Associates

Photography: Colby Clark, Sky High 360