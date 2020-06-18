“Caught by surprise!” said DACA recipient on Supreme Court ruling

Palma: We are going to celebrate, but the fight continues!

ARKANSAS (KNWA/KFTA) — An Arkansas student is one of more than 5,000 Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) who was pleased with Thursday’s, June 18, 5-4 Supreme Court decision that blocked President Trump’s administration from ending the program.

Across the country, the ruling provides a lifeline for the 644,000 young undocumented immigrants.

“I was preparing for the negative,” said Karla Palma, 19, who is with Arkansas United. “So, the news hit me by surprise.”

For eight weeks she had been waiting for the Supreme Court’s ruling which was delayed because of COVID-19.

The court wrote, “DHS’s [Department of Homeland Security] decision to rescind DACA was arbitrary and capricious under the APA [Administrative Procedure Act].”

Palma, originally from Guanajuato, Mexico, prepared emotionally and mentally for a negative decision. When she heard about the decision she cried — tears of joy. “We were already planning to get local leaders to rally behind us because we thought for sure that the Justices would rule to keep the president’s decision,” she said.

“We are going to celebrate, but the fight continues. Now it goes to Congress,” said Palma. “It’s not a permanent solution and we will continue with the fight tomorrow.”

Palma said the end goal for her and the thousands of DREAMERs is a pathway to citizenship.

She arrived in Arkansas with her parents in 2004.

DACA was created in 2012.

To be eligible, the person must have entered the U.S. before turning 16, and meet education criteria.

Once approved, the recipients are protected from deportation for 2 years, after that they must file for renewal.

In 2016, the Pew Research Center estimated there were 11.1 million illegal immigrants as of 2016. The data was based on the American Community Survey.