Caught on video: Half-naked man punches 72-year-old Walmart employee

BREAUX BRIDGE, La. (KLFY) — A Louisiana man was captured on video punching a 72-year-old Walmart employee on Wednesday, police told KLFY.

Police Chief Rollie Cantu said 30-year-old Kendrick Zenon, of Breaux Bridge, Louisiana, was issued an order of protective custody and taken to a local hospital for evaluation.

Zenon was walking around a Walmart wearing a black mask, boxer shorts and no shirt when he became combative and allegedly struck the employee in the face, Cantu said.

In the video, the employee is seen stumbling and falling to the floor. Multiple co-workers and shoppers are seen helping him to his feet, Cantu said.

Before running out of the store, Zenon stripped off his clothes and allegedly assaulted a second person, a 68-year-old man, Cantu said.

He was apprehended a short while later, Cantu said.

Cantu said an arrest warrant will be issued for Zenon, who faces charges that include obscenity and battery of the infirm.

Neither victim was seriously injured, Cantu said.