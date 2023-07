CAVE SPRINGS, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The City of Cave Springs is looking for applicants to fill a vacant city council seat.

According to a Facebook post from the city, the vacant seat is in Ward 2.

The city will be accepting resumes until noon on Friday, Aug. 4.

Resumes or information sheets can be sent to randall.noblett@cavespringsar.gov or dropped off at the Cave Springs City Hall lobby.

Questions can be directed to the mayor at 479-644-3149.