Cave Springs adds commercial and residential infrastructure to the city

CAVE SPRINGS, Ark. (KNWA)–The City of Cave Springs, known to some as the strip of land you pass on your way to Northwest Arkansas Regional Airport (XNA), is now unveiling big infrastructure plans.

Mayor Randall Noblett said the town is expanding in both commercial and residential aspects.

This includes a 207 home subdivision, a veterinarian clinic and a smaller, 10 home subdivision.

All this construction comes shortly after a Casey’s General Store was installed in April.

Mayor Noblett says he hopes this will preserve and build on the city’s economy.

“I t can become that destination spot where people want to come here and so business and people want to come here and bring their business,” he said.