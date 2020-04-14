Cave Springs continues to hold in-person council meetings, with social distancing

Mayor Randall Noblett said this is to ensure he's not breaking the open meetings law set by Governor Asa Hutchinson.

CAVE SPRINGS, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The coronavirus pandemic is forcing some cities to meet virtually for council meetings to keep their members safe.

Yet, one city is hesitant to make the change.

In Cave Springs, its city council continues to meet in-person, using social distancing guidelines.

Mayor Randall Noblett said this is to ensure he’s not breaking the open meetings law set by Governor Asa Hutchinson.

He said the city attorney agrees with the notion that the council should continue meeting in-person instead of online.

“We just felt that with all of the things we have, penny and a quarter sales tax and the projects that came out of that and all of the things related to a fast growing city, we didn’t want to endanger anybody so we’ve many accommodations,” Mayor Noblett said.

In accordance with the state and CDC’s guidelines that limit gatherings to ten or fewer, the public is not allowed in these meetings.

But, Mayor Noblett said he emails the meeting agenda out days in advance so people have time to write in what they would usually say in the public comment portion of the meeting.

He also said he streams the meetings on Facebook live so people can voice their opinion.