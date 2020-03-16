Area cities cancel or postpone District Court

NORTHWEST ARKANSAS (KNWA/KFTA) — Cave Springs Division announced that due to the current concerns regarding COVID-19, court dates that had been scheduled for Cave Springs District Court Thursday, March 19, have been canceled until further notice.

Individuals who were scheduled for court needing further information, please contact the court clerk, Grace Fielding, at the City of Cave Springs, City Hall at (479)-418-9244.

Bella Vista, AR

In Bell Vista, effective immediately, Judge Ray Bunch has declared that all cases scheduled for Bella Vista District Court Thursday, March 19 are canceled. The Bella Vista District Court office will also be closed to all public traffic until further notice.

The Bella Vista District Court clerk will reschedule all cases and send notice to anyone who is impacted by this closure. The April court date will be re-evaluated at a later date.

Fines and fees can be paid online HERE or mailed to 612 W. Lancashire Blvd. Bella Vista, AR 72715.

Bentonville, AR

In Bentonville, Court staff is ready and willing to re-schedule all court dates. You will be asked to provide your date of birth and current address so that we can send you notice of your new date.

FEVER

COUGH

SHORTNESS OF BREATH

HAVE BEEN EXPOSED TO ANYONE WITH THESE SYMPTOMS

If you do not have the above symptoms but would like to avoid potential exposure you will also be able to continue your court date by calling 479-271-3120 or by emailing courtfiling@bentonvillear.com. Alternatively, you can go HERE too if you wish to resolve your citation without appearing in court.

Additionally, Bentonville District Court will be limiting the number of people who can enter for court proceedings to no more than 20 people at a time. If we have reached capacity when you arrive you may be given a new time to appear or be asked to wait outside until the number inside the building is within the permitted range.

The Bentonville District Court will remain open from 8 am -4:30 pm Monday through Friday to answer calls and assist in re-scheduling your cases. Persons who are making monthly payments will still be able to make their regularly scheduled payments as ordered by the Court. Payments can be made in person, via mail, over the phone (855-579-6456) or by going to HERE.