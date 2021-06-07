Cave Springs Fire Department breaks ground of future building

CAVE SPRINGS, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Cave Springs Fire Department is celebrating the future of its new building.

The department broke ground today.

The new building will be on 142 Healing Springs Road.

Fire Chief Jason Wallis says the new department is much needed to help house more firefighters and equipment.

He adds the new location will also provide better coverage for the city.

“It gives us great access, we’re pretty much still in the city- center of the city. It gives us access to all the areas of the city, leading out of here,” Wallis said.

The fire department is being funded by a tax increase approved by voters in 2019.

The land was donated by the shores brothers who originally owned the property.