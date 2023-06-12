CAVE SPRINGS, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — For the first time, the City of Cave Springs is hiring full-time firefighters to fill its new fire station.

Previously, the Cave Springs Fire Department has relied solely on volunteers, so Chief Gary Jordan said the addition of six full-time firefighters will improve response time.

Right now when there’s a blaze, Chief Jordan said volunteers have to leave their homes and get to the department’s fire trucks before responding. He said the new hires will rotate and stay at the station on 48-hour shifts, so they can get to the fire trucks and head out right away.

Chief Jordan expects response time to be cut down to a couple minutes.

“So we’re excited,” Chief Jordan said. “The city is excited for it because we’re growing. They already think we’re full-time anyway because we run so many calls and we’ve got pretty good volunteer staff.”

Chief Jordan said Pafford EMS will also put an ambulance at the new fire station. This will be in addition to the area’s current Pafford EMS ambulance based out of Highfill.

Within the next year, he plans on asking the city council for a ladder truck, since he’s starting to see taller homes being built in the area. Although for now, Chief Jordan said the department’s equipment is in good shape to meet the city’s current demand.

The applications for the full-time firefighters have been coming in and Chief Jordan said he’s already hired for one position.

Currently, the department is working on furnishing the station.

By having full-time firefighters in the new building, Chief Jordan is ready for the educational opportunities it’ll present when families stop by, and the ability to perform more building inspections around the community.