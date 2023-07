CAVE SPRINGS, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The city of Cave Springs issues a preliminary boil order on July 24 until further notice due to a water main break.

According to the city, the boil notice is for the south end of town on S. Main Street from Johnson Street to Wagon Wheel Road.

For more information, the says to contact Mayor Randall Noblett at 479-644-3149.