Cave Springs man celebrates 80th birthday after finishing cancer treatments

CAVE SPRINGS, (KNWA/KFTA) — People gathered in Cave Springs on September 14 to celebrate Kendall Gatrell for multiple reasons.

It’s Gatrell’s 80th birthday and he just finished cancer treatments.

People participated in a drive-by parade for him.

Kendall and his wife Sharon have been married for 57 years.

He says he is happy to get the good news from his doctors and celebrate the day with friends and family.

“My doctor told me I was doing great and he’s really happy with the progress, and I’m thankful for that. It’s just been a real good day,” Kendall said.

“We’ve always put the Lord first and then our family and each other, and I think if you keep things in that order I don’t think you have issues,” Sharon said.

