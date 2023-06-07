CAVE SPRINGS, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A Cave Springs man was sentenced to two years in prison and to pay more than $448,000 in restitution for seven years of tax evasion.

Jonathan Wichman, 36, pleaded guilty in January to evading taxes.

“Wichman worked from 2014 through 2020, mainly as a general manager at car dealerships in Northwest Arkansas,” a release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office of the Western District of Arkansas said.

“During these years, Wichman earned more than $2.3 million in wages. However, Wichman did not file timely tax returns with the IRS for any of those years despite receiving correspondence from the IRS asking why he had not filed his tax returns,” the release added.

Wichman reportedly told investigators that he knew he owed past due taxes, but didn’t pay them because he didn’t have the money.

However, an investigation revealed that Wichman did have the money, and that from 2018 through 2021 he made cash transactions at various casinos and banks totaling more than $1 million.

Additionally, Wichman spent more than $513,000 from 2014 through 2022 on luxury vehicles, a travel trailer and a vacation to Florida.

Investigators say that Wichman evaded $276,244 in income taxes. He was ordered to pay $448,592 in restitution which includes penalties and interest.

The criminal investigation branch of the IRS investigated the case, with assistance from the Arkansas Department of Finance and Administration.