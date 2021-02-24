Cave Springs Mayor calls meeting to discuss road repair

CAVE SPRINGS, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) – An emergency meeting was held in Cave Springs to address road damage caused by last week’s winter weather.

Mayor Randy Noblett called the meeting to propose emergency repairs to Mount Hebron Road which connects Cave Springs to Rogers.

The main damage is on the Cave Springs side which is currently down to one lane since parts of it are crumbling and are in need of immediate repair.

“Right now they’re thinking they’ll be able to our lane first and leave the other lane open. There may be short periods where they have to close the other lane with equipment or materials moving in or out, but for the most part, they plan to keep one lane open,” Mayor Noblett said.

Noblett said the city will either work with the City of Rogers or will hire an independent company to repair the road as quickly as possible.