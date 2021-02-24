Cave Springs Mayor calls meeting to discuss road repair

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

CAVE SPRINGS, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) – An emergency meeting was held in Cave Springs to address road damage caused by last week’s winter weather.

Mayor Randy Noblett called the meeting to propose emergency repairs to Mount Hebron Road which connects Cave Springs to Rogers.

The main damage is on the Cave Springs side which is currently down to one lane since parts of it are crumbling and are in need of immediate repair.

“Right now they’re thinking they’ll be able to our lane first and leave the other lane open. There may be short periods where they have to close the other lane with equipment or materials moving in or out, but for the most part, they plan to keep one lane open,” Mayor Noblett said.

Noblett said the city will either work with the City of Rogers or will hire an independent company to repair the road as quickly as possible.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video

FOX24 Video

TOP STORIES

More News

Local News Video

DON'T MISS

More Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Follow KNWA & FOX24 on Facebook

KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News
get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Follow @KNWAFOX24 on Twitter

Mega Millions & Powerball Numbers