CAVE SPRINGS, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Pack Shack in Cave Springs is going to send 50,000 meals to Ukrainian refugees.

The operation’s manager at the Pack Shack, Grant Clemens, said although the Russian invasion of Ukraine is a sad situation, people are energized by the idea of helping.

Over 7,000 meals are currently packed and they think they will reach their 50,000 meal goal by the middle of next week.

Each bag that will be distributed holds four meals.

The Pack Shack is joining Convoy of Hope to ship these meals to Poland where they will be distributed to people fleeing war-torn Ukraine.

The Clemens said they’ve had families, neighborhoods, co-workers and just recently people from Camp War Eagle in Benton County volunteer their time to pack these meals.

“It’s cool that even though we’re just a small area in the big picture, we are able to help people that need us most right now,” said Clemens. “I’s really cool to be a part of an organization that wants to be beneficial to the people that are struggling the most.”

Clemens said the community has been donating and packing meals with urgency, and people in Northwest Arkansas are excited to have an opportunity to take action.

To help get these meals to Ukrainian refugees, you can donate to Pack Shack or bring in a group of people for a packing party of your own.