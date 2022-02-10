CAVE SPRINGS, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Chief Keith Lawson of the Cave Springs Police Department announced in a press release the department received a report of an individual impersonating a Cave Springs Police Officer.

According to Lawson, the suspect contacted a local business via telephone, utilizing a “Phone Number Spoofing App,” which allows the suspect to mask his/her phone number so that the recipient sees a different number of the suspect’s choosing.

In the incident, the suspect reportedly used the department’s phone number and identified himself as an officer and informed the manager of the business that the entirety of the previous day’s bank deposit was comprised of counterfeit currency.

To fix this, the suspect advised the manager to meet him at a local discount store to purchase gift cards as an alternative in reimbursing the counterfeit bills, as well as requesting the manager’s personal information, including the make and model of her vehicle, which police say indicates the suspect may reside in the Northwest Arkansas area.

CSPD wishes to remind the public that professional law enforcement officers, with the exception of cash bonds that are paid to staff at local jails, do not collect money of any kind. If anyone is contacted by someone identifying themselves as a law enforcement officer, who subsequently requests payment or monetary reimbursement of any kind under threat of arrest, hang up and contact your local law enforcement directly.

Police urge to not provide them with personal or identification information until you have confirmed you are indeed speaking with a law enforcement officer.