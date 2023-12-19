CAVE SPRINGS, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Cave Springs police are looking for suspects involved in the theft of a 2022 Cadillac Escalade from a residential driveway.

According to a Facebook post from the Cave Springs Police Department, video captured from a Ring camera shows someone breaking into a vehicle in the Allen’s Mill subdivision.

Police say a silver car dropped the person off and parked, and a second suspect stole the Escalade.

Courtesy: Cave Springs Police Department

According to police, the stolen vehicle was later recovered with the assistance of the Rogers Police Department.

The post says several other vehicles were broken into in the area around the same time.

If anyone has any information on the thefts, contact the Cave Springs Police Department.

The two videos of the theft can be found here and here.