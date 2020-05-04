Cave Springs Police Department to get new hybrid-electric cars

CAVE SPRINGS, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Chief Crisman of the Cave Springs Police Department announces that the Cave Springs Police Department has purchased six new vehicles.

The vehicles, 2020 Hybrid Electric Ford Police Interceptors, are the first hybrid electric vehicles to be manufactured specifically for law enforcement use, according to a press release.

In testing, the Ford Hybrid Police Interceptor outperformed all other police utility vehicles in several categories.

The release said the Cave Springs Police Department is the first agency in Northwest Arkansas to use hybrid-electric interceptors.

The new vehicles are expected to reduce fuel costs and decrease emissions.