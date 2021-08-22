Cave Springs’ population jumps nearly 200% in 10 years

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) – Northwest Arkansas has grown substantially in the last two decades; however, few towns have seen an increase as substantial as Cave Springs

Since 2010 Cave Springs’ population has seen more than a 170%. Going from 1,729 to 5,495. Mayor of Cave Springs, Randall Noblett, said in the 20 years he’s lived in the town, the transition has been unbelievable, but the town has still been able to showcase its roots.

“It has grown tremendously for sure,” said Noblett. “As we’ve grown, a lot of people have moved in from everywhere; we have still to a large degree, we’ve stayed that small community feel.”

According to Niche.com, Cave Springs has just been ranked the number one place in America to buy a house and the number one place in Arkansas to raise a family.

However, the growth in the small town has come with several challenges. 

“The average income has gone up, and with that, we’re no longer eligible for most of the grants. But we are starting to see some commercial growth which balances all of that out,” said Noblett.

But, at the end of the day, Noblett said he’s proud to be the Mayor of a town receiving accolades such as these, and he’s excited to see what that town looks like in the next ten years. 

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video

DON'T MISS

More Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Follow KNWA & FOX24 on Facebook

KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News
get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Follow @KNWAFOX24 on Twitter

Trending Stories

Mega Millions & Powerball Numbers