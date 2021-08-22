Cave Springs’ population jumps nearly 200% in 10 years

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) – Northwest Arkansas has grown substantially in the last two decades; however, few towns have seen an increase as substantial as Cave Springs.

Since 2010 Cave Springs’ population has seen more than a 170%. Going from 1,729 to 5,495. Mayor of Cave Springs, Randall Noblett, said in the 20 years he’s lived in the town, the transition has been unbelievable, but the town has still been able to showcase its roots.

“It has grown tremendously for sure,” said Noblett. “As we’ve grown, a lot of people have moved in from everywhere; we have still to a large degree, we’ve stayed that small community feel.”

According to Niche.com, Cave Springs has just been ranked the number one place in America to buy a house and the number one place in Arkansas to raise a family.

However, the growth in the small town has come with several challenges.

“The average income has gone up, and with that, we’re no longer eligible for most of the grants. But we are starting to see some commercial growth which balances all of that out,” said Noblett.

But, at the end of the day, Noblett said he’s proud to be the Mayor of a town receiving accolades such as these, and he’s excited to see what that town looks like in the next ten years.