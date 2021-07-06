Cave Springs ranked best place in America to buy a house

CAVE SPRINGS, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Cave Springs was ranked the best place to buy a house in the U.S., according to Niche.com

Niche ranks locations based on home values, property taxes, home ownership rates, housing costs, and real estate trends as well as data from the U.S. Census, FBI, and other data sources.

Cave Springs is graded A+ for public schools, A+ for housing, A+ for families, A- for crime & safety, B for nightlife, and C+ for diversity.

For the full list of best places to buy a house in the U.S., visit Niche.com.