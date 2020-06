FILE – In this Thursday, March 26, 2020 file photo, vials of blood for testing and a donated bag of blood will be sent for testing and use at an American Red Cross blood drive at the Carbondale YMCA in Carbondale, Pa. On Thursday, April 2, 2020, the U.S. government eased restrictions on blood donations from gay men and other key groups because of a drop in the nation’s blood supply triggered by the coronavirus outbreak. (Jake Danna Stevens/The Times-Tribune via AP)

SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Blood banks and some hospitals are running low on supplies.

The Community Blood Center of the Ozarks is hoping to change that this week with its 13th annual Bleed Blue Blood Drive.

Saving lives can be fun too.

All donors will get two dugout seats to any 2020 Northwest Arkansas Naturals ball game, a t-shirt, and coupon for a free meal at Raising Cane’s.

You have until Friday to donate at CBCO’s Springdale and Bentonville locations.