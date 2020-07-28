CBCO, J.B. Hunt hosts blood drive in Rogers

ROGERS, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The bloodmobile made an appearance in Rogers today.

It was all for the Community Blood Center of the Ozarks blood drive in the J.B. Hunt Tower parking lot.

CBCO tells us blood supplies are at critically low levels partly because of drive cancellations amid the pandemic.

“Our centers here in NWA have seen an uptick in people that are coming in and donating but not to the level as if we were going out and having blood drives,” CBCO Administrator Meredith Johnson said.

“I’m healthy enough to donate. I know a lot of people are. I just with it was more productive you know. One person, one pint is not enough. We need a lot more,” donor Lorna Stockett said.

If you couldn’t give blood today but still want to donate, the CBCO has two upcoming blood drives in Gravette later this week.