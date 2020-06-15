CDC arrives in NWA to help control COVID-19

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The CDC has arrived to help control COVID-19 in Northwest Arkansas.

The team wants to address the recent spike in cases in our area specifically in the Latino and Marshallese communities.

It will help determine why there is an increase in cases in those communities and the best ways to address it.

“they will be looking at cases in the area. They will be attempting to identify links and they will be assisting us in reaching out to the hispanic/latino community,” said Dr. Jose Romero, infectious diseases, Arkansas Children’s.

We asked the CDC for an interview but it declined.