CDC changes testing guidelines again

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Centers for Disease Control has changed its guidance on coronavirus testing once again.

Originally, if you had come into contact with a COVID-19 patient, you needed to get a test regardless of your symptoms.

The CDC eventually changed that to say you didn’t need a test if you were asymptomatic.

But now, it has gone back to its original recommendation.

The Arkansas Department of Health said state guidance hasn’t changed.

If you come into contact with a positive case, get tested.

While Community Clinic’s Dr. Gary Berner agrees, he says its not uncommon to get conflicting recommendations from the top down.

“I commonly like to use the phrase ‘I treat patients not numbers,’ but you always have to take recommendations, take information and apply that to the situation that we’re in,” he said.

Dr. Jennifer Dillaha, the state’s epidemiologist, said “We want people who have the signs and symptoms of COVID-19 to be tested. Anyone with symptoms should be tested because we have enough community spread that people may have been exposed and not know it.”

Dr. Dillaha said it usually takes five days to start feeling symptoms of the virus, so she recommends getting tested even if you don’t feel sick.

She said the state is in good shape to reach its monthly testing goal, with ADH labs prepared to do well over 2,000 PCR tests a day.