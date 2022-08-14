FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) – The Centers of disease control have eased up on their virus protocols for schools this year.

There were a series of changes made on Thursday August 11, 2022 as CDC leaves it up to local officials and school districts to make health decisions.

As all schools have made safety their top priority, northwest Arkansas parents are not as concerned with the recent virus changes.

Katie Breshear is a mother of two and says she trusts CDC’s judgement and knows her children’s school treat her children as top priority.

“I think they’re trying too keep the kids safe, I know they’re not going to require mask but I think the spread between the kids doesn’t seem as prevalent so I think they will be ok,” –said, Breshear.

As Breshear is not the only person who thinks dialing back on the guidelines is not a bad thing, as long as the schools still take covid precautions seriously.

“If somebody is sick they would quarantine and kept them away from school so imagine they will be able to do it again pretty good this year as well,” –said, Lange.

You can check the CDC’s website for more information on the recent changes made.