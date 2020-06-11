CDC heads to Springdale to help bilingual staff

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — About 93% of the new cases reported in Washington County come from Springdale, according to Arkansas Health Secretary Dr. Nate Smith.

Smith said many of the cases are from the Latino community in household clusters and poultry plants.

He said the CDC will be in Springdale tomorrow with bilingual staff to help reach that community.

“We should have a team coming in to assist us with the Latino population and communicating with them on what can be done to reduce the spread,” Hutchinson said.

Smith said the Latino population made up 29% of active cases within the state Monday.

He also said they made up 24% of hospitalizations in the state Tuesday.