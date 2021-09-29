CDC issues health advisory to increase COVID-19 vaccine rates among pregnant people

FILE – In this Tuesday, Sept. 21, 2021 file photo, a nurse loads a syringe with the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine in Jackson, Miss. Millions of Americans are now eligible to receive a Pfizer booster shot to help increase their protection against the worst effects of the coronavirus. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)

ATLANTA, Ga. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Centers for Disease Control issued an urgent health advisory to increase COVID-19 vaccination among people who are pregnant, recently pregnant including those who are lactating, who are trying to become pregnant, or might become pregnant in the future to prevent serious illness, deaths, and adverse pregnancy outcomes.

According to a news release from the organization, the health advisory strongly recommends COVID-19 vaccination either before or during pregnancy because the benefits of vaccination for both pregnant people and their unborn child or infant outweigh known or potential risks.

The CDC says the advisory calls on health departments and clinicians to educate pregnant people on the benefits of vaccination and the safety of recommended vaccines.

CDC data says only 31% of pregnant people have been vaccinated against COVID-19 and vaccination rates vary markedly by race and ethnicity.

Vaccination coverage is highest among Asian people who are pregnant at 45.7%, but lower among Hispanic or Latino pregnant people at 25%, and lowest among Black pregnant people at 15.6%, according to the release.

The CDC says through September 27, there were more than 125,000 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in pregnant people including more than 22,000 hospitalized and 161 deaths; of which, 22 deaths occurred in the month of August alone.

Cases of COVID-19 in symptomatic, pregnant people have a two-fold risk of admission into intensive care and a 70% increased risk of death, according to the CDC.

The CDC says pregnant people with COVID-19 are at increased risk of adverse pregnancy outcomes that could include preterm birth, stillbirth, and admission into the ICU of a newborn also infected with COVID-19.

