CDC looks to use TikTok to educate kids on COVID-19

The CDC's deputy director for infectious diseases said young people need to understand they are not immune to the virus.

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is looking to use an app popular with the Generation Z and Millennial populations to spread information about COVID-19.

The CDC’s deputy director for infectious diseases said young people need to understand they are not immune to the virus.

One of the ways it wants to get that message to them? With an app they likely already have on their phones.

The video sharing app TikTok is mainly used to post short videos to make people laugh, or show off a cool dance.

But, the CDC said it’s a good tool to capture the attention of the younger generation when it comes to the coronavirus.

It wants to educate them on the gravity of the virus in hopes they’ll take it seriously.

The TikTok app has been downloaded over a billion times, with about 100 million American users.

Over four million of those users follow Sam and Hootie Hurley, who live here in Northwest Arkansas.

“People in our generation, they want information now and if they don’t see it right in front of their face, they are not going to see it,” said Hootie Hurley. “I think the CDC is using TikTok is a genius advertising strategy.”

The CDC said it’s also looking into using other forms of social media to educate people on the virus, as well as issuing PSA’s on things like wearing a mask and social distancing.