CDC organizes decision making checklist for parents of students

ATLANTA, Ga. (KNWA/KFTA) – The CDC has released a decision making checklist to help families making difficult decisions for the upcoming school year.

The full list, found on the CDC website, is designed to help parents, caregivers and guardians weigh the risks and benefits of schooling options by providing:

Information on COVID-19 and why it is critical to safely reopen schools.

Tools to: Help you assess your child’s and your family’s risk of COVID-19; Consider factors that will help you make a choice, if offered, of instructional format (e.g. virtual, in person, or a hybrid option); and Prepare for the school year, regardless of format.



The CDC says it is important for families to consider every possible risk of both in-person and virtual learning options. Risks vary from concerns of COVID-19 transmission from in-personal instruction to educational, social-behavioral, and emotional risks of providing no in-person instruction when deciding between these two options.

The CDC offers guidance on how to use this tool effectively on their website.