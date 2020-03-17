Closings
CDC releases new social distancing guidelines

by: Megan Wilson

Posted: / Updated:

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Along with good hygiene, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has released new guidelines to protect you and others from COVID-19.

The CDC said social distancing is imperative to curb the spread of the coronavirus.

You can do this by canceling or postponing all gatherings of 10 people or more for the next eight weeks and any events that do take place need to prioritize the protection of vulnerable populations such as the elderly or those with compromised immune systems.

