CDC Thanksgiving recommendations

News
Posted: / Updated:

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — As we kick off the week leading up to Thanksgiving, we here at KNWA/Fox 24 want to remind you how you can enjoy the holiday safely during this pandemic.

The CDC recommends you postpone traveling and stay home this year.

Consider celebrating virtually or with the people you live with — but if you are attending a gathering, wear a mask and safely store it while you eat or drink.

Use single-use options like condiment packets and disposable items like plates and utensils.

For more information, visit the CDC website.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video

FOX24 Video

TOP STORIES

More News

DON'T MISS

More Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Follow KNWA & FOX24 on Facebook

KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News
get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Follow @KNWAFOX24 on Twitter

Mega Millions & Powerball Numbers