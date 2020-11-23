CDC Thanksgiving recommendations

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — As we kick off the week leading up to Thanksgiving, we here at KNWA/Fox 24 want to remind you how you can enjoy the holiday safely during this pandemic.

The CDC recommends you postpone traveling and stay home this year.

Consider celebrating virtually or with the people you live with — but if you are attending a gathering, wear a mask and safely store it while you eat or drink.

Use single-use options like condiment packets and disposable items like plates and utensils.

For more information, visit the CDC website.