ATLANTA, Ga. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Centers for Disease Control is hosting a webinar on July 29 from 12:30-2 p.m. so parents can learn more about the COVID-19 vaccine for their kids.

Speakers will include pediatric vaccine experts and community partners who are leading vaccine efforts for kids.

Dr. Jose Romero, the former director of the Arkansas Department of Health, is the director of the National Center for Immunization and Respiratory Diseases. He says the webinar is a good time for parents who are nervous about getting their child vaccinated to learn more about it.

“These are safe and effective vaccines,” Romero said. “We know that individuals that are vaccinated have milder diseases and these vaccines are not designed to prevent infection. They really work by preventing the complications of the disease.”

The webinar can be found here.