CDC to remain in Arkansas for at least two weeks

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Centers for Disease Control will remain here in Northwest Arkansas for at least another two weeks.

State Secretary of Health Dr. Nate Smith says infectious disease specialists are mapping out the spread of the virus in Washington and Benton counties.

He says it is to help pinpoint the sources of the spread and how to keep the virus from further infecting more people.

“They’re able to do a deeper level of analysis than we are able to do in real-time as we do our contact tracing and we expect that to be very valuable to us,” Smith said.

We’ve spoken to several people affected by the virus in NWA, many from the Latinx and Marshallese communities.