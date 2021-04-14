CDC’s ACIP committee will further review J&J vaccine; pause to stay in place

ATLANTA (KNWA/KFTA) — The Centers for Disease Control (CDC) Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP) held an emergency meeting to address the pause placed on the Johnson & Johnson (J&J/Janssen) COVID-19 vaccine due to six patients who developed blood clots, and in one case, the person died.

Arkansas Secretary of Health Dr. José Romero chairs the ACIP. After a three-hour meeting, the committee decided to keep the J&J vaccination “pause” in place. The ADIC will decide by Friday when the next meeting will be held in relation to the J&J vaccine.

“There is a strong desire to reconvene as quickly as possible after reviewing the cases, and at this time ACIP would not provide, or wish to vote, for a change in the current recommendation until we meet again in a week to 10 days,” per ACIP.

In Wednesday’s meeting, April 14, more than 45 CDC representatives were on hand, and more than half-dozen doctors gave presentations — in addition to representatives from Janssen Pharmaceuticals.

ACIP further reviewed the Janssen blood-clotting cases that happened in the U.S. and the importance to get the reports of the six cases to VAERS, so follow-up can begin. “We [ACIP] need to consider implications of reported cases of thrombosis and thrombocytopenia, and the J&J vaccine vaccination policy.”

VAERS is the U.S.’s Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System. It was established in 1990, and “is a national early warning system to detect possible safety problems in U.S.-license vaccines. It is co-managed by the CDC and FDA,” according to its website.

As of April 12, more than 6.8 million doses of the J&J have been administered in the U.S. The CDC and the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) are reviewing data involving six cases of blood clots called cerebral venous sinus thrombosis (CVST) in combination with low platelets. Currently, the vaccine is in a “pause” mode as recommended by government agencies until its process is completed.

Several doctors attending the ACIP video meeting leaned toward gathering more information before making a decision to “un-pause” the vaccine and mentioned that there are two other vaccine options. Other doctors would not agree to an indefinite pause.

One doctor from Massachusetts said the state had plans to use J&J use for the homebound and vulnerable population. Communities that are underserved. Another doctor from Maine expressed the same concern about not getting underserved populations vaccinated.

In the E.U., there have been 62 CVST cases, 24 cases of splanchnic vein thrombosis (SVT)/thrombocytopenia cases —18 were fatal, according to the European Medicines Agency (EMA). This data is based on the Astra Zeneca vaccine which also has a “strong association with … rare clotting events.” In the U.K., there were 79 cases of thrombosis/thrombocytopena and 19 were fatal.

In Europe, the EMA’s Pharmacovigilance Risk Assessment Committee (PRAC) does not make vaccine policy for the EU, each county weighs the risks and benefits of the vaccine individually.