FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Botanical Garden of the Ozarks announced Tuesday it will be holding a special Earth Day Festival for the holiday.

On Sunday, April 24 from 1-5 p.m., Northwest Arkansas residents will be able to participate in family-friendly activities, crafts, music, and games, as well as visit booths and explore six cultivated acres of spring garden beauty.

According to a press release, the Ozark Natural Science Center will have a live snake and turtle, and “Greedy Goats NWA” will have live goats for guests to pet and feed. There will also be information available about recycling, big cat conservation, composting, native plants, gardening and more.

Additionally, the City of Fayetteville will be giving away free saplings while supplies last.

Guests are encouraged to bring a water bottle and use the refill stations set up throughout the grounds. They are also able to bring a picnic, but the Garden asks attendees to pack in and pack out. Snack Lab and Pedal Pops will have food items for sale.

Admission is free for Garden members. For nonmembers, admission is $10 for adults, $5 for kids ages 12-4, and children 3 and under are free. Tickets are nonrefundable.

Tickets may be purchased in advance at bgozarks.org. Tickets will also be available at the gate.