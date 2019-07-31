Celebrate National Mustard Day … with mustard ice cream! But would you eat it?

August 3rd is National Mustard Day, and after 115 years of using mustard to add something bold and unique to standard fare, we thought, “What about ice cream?” (McCormick.com website photo/statement)

ARKANSAS (KNWA) — Would you try mustard flavored ice cream?

America’s largest mustard manufacturer, French’s, wants to commemorate National Mustard Day, Saturday, August 3, by making mustard flavored ice cream.

French’s teamed up with Coolhaus Ice Cream company to create the bizarre flavor.

It’s described as tasting like cotton candy and bubble gum ice cream … before the mustard hits you.

Still, French’s must know it’s not going to have mass appeal because the yellow ice cream is only going to be available for a few days in Los Angeles and New York.

Here’s the recipe from McCormick.com website on how you can make your mustard ice cream:





