Celebration of life for Rogers firefighter

ROGERS, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A public procession was held today to celebrate the life of a deceased fire captain.

Captain Mike Cerasale served the City of Rogers for almost 20 years.

He died last week from natural causes and fire departments from Benton and Washington counties honored him today for his service.

Rogers Fire Chief Tom Jenkins said that Cerasale wore many hats.

On his time off, he was a training chief for the Centerton Fire Department, had done that for many years. He was a former coordinator for the Northwest Arkansas Hazardous Materials team and was well known throughout the region, which is evidenced by the amount of people that participated here with the procession, with us helping our city. And most importantly, Mike was well known as a good father, a good husband, and somebody that could be counted on as a good friend. Tom Jenkins

Jenkins said that fire stations from around the area helped fill in for firefighters who were part of the procession.