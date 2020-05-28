Census Bureau will resume field operations with new pandemic safety guidelines

FILE – this April 5, 2020 file photo, shows An envelope containing a 2020 census letter mailed to a U.S. resident in Detroit. A federal judge on Thursday, May 21, 2020, agreed to impose financial sanctions against the Trump administration for failing to produce hundreds of documents during litigation over whether a citizenship question could be added to the 2020 census. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya, File)

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — In Fayetteville, the Census Bureau will resume field operations with new safety guidelines due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The operation will be contact free.

Census workers will be dropping off 2020 census packets at front doors of households while following social distancing protocols.

Steven Buckner Dir. of Communications with the U.S Census Bureau said nearly 22,000 households in Northwest Arkansas did not receive a 2020 census packet.

“It’s really important to understand that being counted in the census, you will get the federal funds that are supposed to be coming to your program by having a more accurate count,” he said.

If you haven’t responded yet, you can still respond online, by mail, or phone from the safety of your own home.

Otherwise, field operators will have to follow up at your home.