FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Starting on Monday, March 10, certain trails of Centennial Park in Fayetteville will be closed to the public for the 2023 U.S. Pro Cup.

According to the city’s press release, the mountain biking event will be April 12-16 and is free to attend. The U.S. Pro Cup will “feature past and present Olympians, world champions and national champions competing for critical qualifying points ahead of the 2024 Summer Olympic Games in Paris”.

The release says The World Cup, Chasing Gold, and portions of the Fayetteville Traverse trails will be closed through April 17 to keep them in shape for the competition and to give time for event takedown. Learner’s Permit, Pop Rocks, Junk Drawer, and Basket Case will remain open during the event.

Spectators looking to walk or bike to the event are encouraged to take the paved trail and can access it from S. Mount Millsap Lane off Old Farmington Road or the Fayetteville Traverse trail accessible from S. Dinsmore Trail Road off Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd.

Parking spaces at Centennial Park are limited and are on a first-come, first-served basis.