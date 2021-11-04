CenterPoint Energy warns customers to expect increased bills compared to last winter

FILE – A flare burns natural gas at an oil well on Aug. 26, 2021, in Watford City, United States. (AP Photo/Matthew Brown, File)

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — CenterPoint Energy announced that its Arkansas customers may see an increase in their natural gas bills when compared to those last winter, assuming normal winter weather, due primarily to natural gas market conditions.

Based on expected natural gas commodity costs and normal winter weather, CenterPoint Energy’s Arkansas customers can expect to pay on average $131 per month this winter during the five-month heating season of November through March, according to a press release from the Houston-based utility supplier.

The utility serves about 400,000 residential and business customers in Arkansas.

According to the Winter Fuels Outlook report issued in October by the U.S. Energy Information Administration, “On average across the United States, we expect prices for all fuels to be higher than in recent winters. Rising wholesale commodity prices for natural gas, crude oil, and petroleum products are being passed through to retail prices.”

The actual bill impact will vary by customer depending on the size and age of the home, number of gas appliances, number of people in the household, thermostat settings, levels of insulation and other factors, according to CenterPoint.

We encourage our customers to prepare now for the winter heating season ahead. Whether it’s payment assistance options or energy efficiency improvements, we’re available to help our customers manage their heating costs. It’s also important to remember that, even with higher natural gas prices this winter heating season, bills should still remain lower than customers experienced in the late 2000s when natural gas prices were at record levels nationwide. Cindy Westcott, CenterPoint Energy Vice President for Arkansas and Oklahoma

CenterPoint Energy offers a number of options to help customers manage their natural gas bills. For more information, visit www.centerpointenergy.com.