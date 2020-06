FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — State Secretary of Health, Dr. Nate Smith said infectious disease specialists are mapping out the spread of the virus in Washington and Benton counties.

He said it’s to help pinpoint the sources of the spread and how to keep the virus from further infecting more people.

“They’re able to do a deeper level of analysis than we are able to do in real-time as we do our contact tracing and we expect that to be very valuable to us,” Dr. Smith said.