BENTON COUNTY, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A Centerton man was arrested last week for multiple sexual assault and child porn charges.

Christian Land Sellars, 21, was arrested on 10 counts of distributing, possessing or viewing of matter depicting sexually explicit conduct involving a child and two counts of sexual assault.

A cyber tip from the State of Arkansas Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force with Arkansas State Police is credited for collecting the tip, which was then provided by Snapchat Inc. to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, which reviewed the material and recognized it as child sexual abuse material.

Sellars was also reported for inappropriate behavior by online chat site Omegle, which reported that he claimed on the site that he was “looking for (sic) little boy.”

The affidavit says that multiple video files were provided showing multiple children ranging from toddler age to nine years old involved in inappropriate sexual behavior.

These videos showed they were saved, shared, or uploaded to Sellars’ Snapchat account on March 25 this year, according to the affidavit.

Police say that upon researching Sellars, a previous sexual assault case was discovered, with an initial report stating that he had inappropriately touched a four-year-old while changing his diaper.

Police issued a search warrant and noted that there were numerous images and videos that depicted children in various levels of nudity or engaging in sexual activities on devices in Sellars’s home.

Detectives spoke with Sellars at the scene and he advised that he possessed somewhere around 78 to 100 images or videos of child pornography on his devices.

Sellars also admitted to inappropriately touching the four-year-old in the previous sexual assault case.

The affidavit notes that Christian has shown a history of actively seeking out prepubescent children online and in the community.

The Benton County Sheriff’s Office said in a release that Sellars worked with children in Northwest Arkansas.

“During the course of the investigation, it was found that Sellars had worked at several daycares in the areas of Centerton, Bentonville, and Rogers from at least 2021 to present date,” the release said.

Bond was set at $250,000. His arraignment is scheduled for July 17.

The release notes that detectives believe there may be other child victims, and that anyone with information regarding Sellars should contact detective Wes Grube at 479-271-1008 extension 3633 or detective Alison Nguyen at 479-271-1008 extension 3631.