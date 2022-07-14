CENTERTON, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Centerton is in the early stages with the Arkansas Department of Transportation in expanding Highway 102 from two lanes to five lanes.

The expansion would begin near Western Heights Circle and end right before Main Street. The preliminary plans contain a roundabout at N. Vaughn Road. Centerton Mayor Bill Edwards said as the city grows with the rest of Northwest Arkansas, projects like this one are needed.

“We are growing. Our community has grown about 1,000 residents every year, and that’s a burden on infrastructure,” said Edwards.

The project will include a sidewalk and 10-foot shared-use path. It’s due for bid in the fall of 2023, and the project is slated to begin construction in 2025.

For Centerton resident, Jim Dickerson, the project can’t happen soon enough. He’s lived in the area for two years, and although he loves the city, he wants to see some easement on the traffic strain.

“You have to find some people that are going to be giving and let you get in, otherwise, you’re going to just sit there,” said Dickerson.

A roundabout is also in the works on the project. It would be located at N. Vaughn Road. Dickerson has experience with roundabouts and thinks it will benefit the area.

“A roundabout is a European concept for getting through an intersection, and it’s the way to go,” said Dickerson.

An even bigger infrastructure project is in the works along I-49. The project so far costs more than $800 million, and Dave Parker with the Arkansas Department of Transportation said he hopes the gap between Alma and Barling will be completed in the next decade.

“It’s the final piece of I-49. If you look at the entire U.S. from Canada down to Louisiana,” said Parker.

Right now, ARDOT is still looking for public input on the expansion of Highway 102. You can leave your thoughts and find more information on all road projects in the state here.