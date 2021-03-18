Centerton begins construction on new city hall

CENTERTON, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Centerton begins construction on its new city hall.

The new facility spans over 14,000 square feet with spaces for the courthouse, administration offices and the city planning department.

Centerton Mayor Bill Edwards says the new building will be beneficial for the city’s future.

“It is needed. We’re growing and as we grow it will give us additional space,” Edwards said.

The money to build Centerton’s new city hall was approved by voters back in 2017.

It should be completed by December.

