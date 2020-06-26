Centerton church donates food to families in need

by: Megan Wilson

We like to highlight the good things happening in our community.

A church in Centerton distributed food to hundreds of families in need.

Pastor CJ Brummett with New Song Church said around 400 cars from around Northwest Arkansas came to pick up groceries this afternoon.

He said this was possible with not only help from Convoy of Hope and Milford Crane Services but from the Bentonville Fire Departament who donated 2,000 gallons of milk.

“As much as people are hearing negative things out there, I’m seeing a lot of positive. I’m seeing a lot of hope, a lot of faith, and a lot of love in the community,” he said.

The church plans to donate food to local shelters as well.

