Centerton church hands out groceries to those in need

CENTERTON, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A local church is keeping the community fed.

Today, Newsong Church in Centerton joined Go Fresh, Castle Rental and Pawn, and Electrical Resources Incorporated to distribute groceries to those in need.

Pastor C.J. Brummett says it’s something that’s always a need in the community and he’s thankful to help.

“I can’t speak for every church but I do speak to a lot of pastors and weekly not just every month, but weekly we get requests for assistance in the community,” Brummet said. “And, that’s even given we have places like Salvation Army and others who are veterans really in helping people in need but the need never goes away.”

Brummett says 1,100 boxes of groceries were available to anyone who stopped by.

Each grocery bag was filled with a mixture of produce and dairy items and included a gallon of milk.