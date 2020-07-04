Centerton church hosts FourthFest firework display

CENTERTON, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A Centerton church prepares to light up the night at its annual FourthFest.

Because of the pandemic, the firework display at First Baptist Church is going to look a little different this year.

The church asks that you bring your own blankets and lawn chairs and set them up at least six feet away from other families.

In addition, the church will not have bounce houses this time around.

Pastor Joshua Babb says the firework display will be pretty large tonight so you do not have to be on campus to see it.

“If you’re running a temperature, if you are exhibiting the symptoms, of COVID-19, if you’ve been around somebody then we would ask you to maybe refrain from coming on campus and to find another vantage point from which you can view the firework display,” Babb said.

The show will begin tonight at 8 on the east lawn of the church.