CENTERTON, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) β€” Newsong Church of Centerton will have a free milk and mixed dairy grocery giveaway Friday, June 26.

Thanks to a partnership with Convoy of Hope and Milford Crane Services, a truck full of mixed dairy products will be available to pick up in the church parking lot tomorrow.

The truck is expected to arrive between 10 and 11 a.m.

Newsong Church will post on its Facebook page when volunteers are ready to distribute the food.