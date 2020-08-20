Centerton city leaders met to discuss the termination of a police sergeant

CENTERTON, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Centerton city leaders meet for a special meeting tonight during it they discussed the termination of a police sergeant.

We learned Sgt. Anthony Keck was fired from the department.

His lawyer also announced it would be best Keck sought representation from another lawyer due to a conflict of interest.

Because of this, the review was postponed to September 9 at 6 p.m.

We are investigating what led to Kecks’ termination.

This isn’t his first time being fired from a police department. Last year we told you the story of Keck being let go from the Springdale Police Department for unjustly tasing suspects.