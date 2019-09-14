Centerton Day celebrates 42nd year

News
Posted: / Updated:

CENTERTON, Ark. (KNWA) — The city of Centerton is celebrating its 42nd annual town festival.

The 42nd Annual Centerton Day kicked off at 7 a.m. on Saturday with a pancake breakfast at Fire Station One, then continued with a Little Miss and Mr. Pageant, a car show, and a parade.

Mayor Bill Edwards said its a great opportunity to meet the community and have some fun.

“The whole community just coming together and the vendors get to show their wares, it’s a good time,” said Edwards.

Centerton Day will continue until 10 p.m. on Saturday.

The Sugar Creek Outlaw Band will play at 11507 West Highway 72 until 8 p.m.

Following the music, the city will screen the film ‘Smokie and the Bandit’ at the same location.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss